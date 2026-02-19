Someone told me that New Zealand is one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Not willing to take their word for it, we went to investigate. The beauty of that island nation certainly puts it in contention.

One stop was Milford Sound — technically a misnamed fjord, which lies within Fiordland National Park. With glassy reflections, tufts of clouds, and snowcapped peaks in the background, this is one of my favorite images from the trip. The color version, bathed in blue from the late evening light, is also beautiful.

Processed in black and white to better emphasize the contrast between light and dark, this composition has many strong elements: the stones in the foreground, the reflected grass, and the fallen log leading your eye toward the distant tree. More images from “Kiwiland” — or “Middle Earth” for you Lord of the Rings fans — at a future date.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.

