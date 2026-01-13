At 11:26 p.m. Monday, January 12, 2026, the Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched for an activated fire alarm at 7535 Conner Road – Braceros Mexican Cantina (formerly Aubrey’s Restaurant).

Upon the arrival of KFD Squad Company 14, heavy smoke was reported coming from the building. Knox 911 also received a call reporting smoke coming from the building’s front doors. KFD crews upgraded the assignment to a working fire and dispatched additional units to the scene.

KFD crews rapidly gained access to the structure and made a rapid attack on the fire, knocking down the bulk of it within 10 minutes of declaring a working fire.

The building has sustained significant smoke, water and fire damage.

The building was not occupied, and the business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. It was KFD’s second fire of 2026, according to Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks, health, safety and communications officer.