Juneteenth MLK March/Parade unites community

The 2024 MLK March/Parade will celebrate Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, beginning with community registration for march participation at 8:30 a.m. at Chilhowee Park followed by the parade at 10 a.m. and concluding with noon multigenerational festivities at Dr. Walter Hardy Park.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is a recognized federal holiday to serve as a reminder of the resilience, strength and perseverance of the African American community in the face of oppression.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.