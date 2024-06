Join the fun at the Summer Shopping Bazaar on Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Knoxville Convention Center, 701 Henley Street. Admission is free.

Shop arts and crafts, enjoy live music and treat yourself at the food stand and full bar. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, email to apply.

