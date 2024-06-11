Ftn. City plans Concert in the Park

Concert in the Park is Saturday, June 15, 4-7 p.m. at Fountain City Park. There will be entertainment for all ages. Food trucks will be available for dinner choices. Kids activities are planned. Adults will move with the tunes of live music delivered by Fountain City Ramblers.

The website overview for the Fountain City Ramblers describes them as a fun-loving’ acoustic group that mixes up musical instruments and genres with no two shows being the same. The group brings music from bluegrass to the Beatles and Johnny Cash to Hall & Oates with 80s sing-a-long classics to Led Zeppelin songs reimagined as an acoustic trio.

Vendor booths are available: contact Fountain City Business & Professional Assn.

This fun afternoon proves to be a classic summer outing for the entire family!

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.