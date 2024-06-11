The Olympic Rings in Knoxville: June 19

Come see the spectacular 20-foot-long display of the Olympic Rings on Wednesday, June 19, 10 a.m. -7 p.m. in Market Square, downtown Knoxville.

The stop in Knoxville will provide a free interactive exhibit to connect fans with the upcoming games in Paris.

The Visit Knoxville team will be on-site to provide information and assist with ticket purchases for the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center, June 17-23.

The road to Paris runs through Knoxville with Rings on the Square.

