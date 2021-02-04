Jim Peck was Bearden leader

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Central Baptist Church of Bearden for a unique Bearden legend.

Dr. James Henry “Jim” Peck, 91, died on Feb. 1, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was the owner and head pharmacist of Long’s Drug Store in Bearden for more than 60 years. His son, Hank, continues to operate the neighborhood pharmacy with a lunch counter and the best malts and shakes in town.

Dr. Peck was a graduate of Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City and Howard College School of Pharmacy in Birmingham. He served on a hospital ship while in the U.S. Navy, was a faithful member of Central Baptist Bearden and volunteered with Boy Scouts of America for years.

Most of all, Jim Peck made everyone who entered his drug store feel like one of the family. It was amazing who you could see there – Tim Burchett, Gus Manning, Haywood Harris, Johnny Majors, Digby Seymour, Janet Testerman Crossley – and that was just one morning. I didn’t know him well, but I liked Jim Peck. And I respect the neighborhood business that is Long’s Drug Store. The full obituary is here.