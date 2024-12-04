Aww, the Yuletide! The Christmas season is upon us and decorations are going up. Whether you celebrate or hibernate, Knox County Public Library is here to meet your needs. Of course, we have programs galore, but we also have collections for every mood, passes to area attractions and storybook trails for some fresh air.
You can always count on the Jolly Ol’ Elf to stop off at some libraries! Thanks to support from Friends of the Library, you will find him traveling from Halls to Farragut, Corryton to Sequoyah. He’ll be waiting for your wish list. Make sure to bring your camera and good cheer. While you’re there, pick up a pack of books for the season.
Dec 4 | 11:30 | Halls Branch Library
Dec 5 | 11:00 | Cedar Bluff Branch Library
Dec 5 | 4:00 | Corryton Branch Library
Dec 9 | 2:00 | Norwood Branch Library
Dec 10 | 11:00 | Burlington Branch Library
Dec 11 | 1:00 | Howard Pinkston Branch Library
Dec 12 | 11:00 | Farragut Branch Library
Dec 17 | 11:00 | Bearden Branch Library
Dec 18 | 10:30 | 10:30 | Lawson McGhee Library
Dec 18 | 3:30 | Powell Branch Library
Dec 19 | 11:00 | Sequoyah Branch Library
But that’s not all! There are trips to the North Pole on the Polar Express and LOTS of holiday crafts to be made:
Polar Express Parties:
Dec 12 | 5:30 | Burlington
Dec 20 | 2:30 | Bearden
Holly Jolly Day:
Dec 12 | 10:00 – 5:00 | Farragut
Dec 17 | 6:00 | Karns
Holiday Crafts:
Gift Wrapping | Dec 9 | 6:00 | Cedar Bluff
Recycled Christmas Card Ornaments | Dec 12 | 6:00 | Bearden
DIY Snow Globe | Dec 17 | 5:00 | Halls
Christmas Dinosaurs | Dec 17 | 6:00 | Howard Pinkston
Drip Painting Ornaments | Dec 19 | 5:00 | Halls
Elf on the Shelf Adventure: All month at Lawson McGhee Library and Downtown Knoxville
Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.