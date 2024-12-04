Aww, the Yuletide! The Christmas season is upon us and decorations are going up. Whether you celebrate or hibernate, Knox County Public Library is here to meet your needs. Of course, we have programs galore, but we also have collections for every mood, passes to area attractions and storybook trails for some fresh air.

You can always count on the Jolly Ol’ Elf to stop off at some libraries! Thanks to support from Friends of the Library, you will find him traveling from Halls to Farragut, Corryton to Sequoyah. He’ll be waiting for your wish list. Make sure to bring your camera and good cheer. While you’re there, pick up a pack of books for the season.

Santa visits:

Dec 4 | 11:30 | Halls Branch Library

Dec 5 | 11:00 | Cedar Bluff Branch Library

Dec 5 | 4:00 | Corryton Branch Library

Dec 9 | 2:00 | Norwood Branch Library

Dec 10 | 11:00 | Burlington Branch Library

Dec 11 | 1:00 | Howard Pinkston Branch Library

Dec 12 | 11:00 | Farragut Branch Library

Dec 17 | 11:00 | Bearden Branch Library

Dec 18 | 10:30 | 10:30 | Lawson McGhee Library

Dec 18 | 3:30 | Powell Branch Library

Dec 19 | 11:00 | Sequoyah Branch Library

But that’s not all! There are trips to the North Pole on the Polar Express and LOTS of holiday crafts to be made:

Polar Express Parties:

Dec 12 | 5:30 | Burlington

Dec 20 | 2:30 | Bearden

Holly Jolly Day:

Dec 12 | 10:00 – 5:00 | Farragut

Cozy Winter Pajama Storytime

Dec 17 | 6:00 | Karns

Holiday Crafts:

Gift Wrapping | Dec 9 | 6:00 | Cedar Bluff

Recycled Christmas Card Ornaments | Dec 12 | 6:00 | Bearden

DIY Snow Globe | Dec 17 | 5:00 | Halls

Christmas Dinosaurs | Dec 17 | 6:00 | Howard Pinkston

Drip Painting Ornaments | Dec 19 | 5:00 | Halls

Elf on the Shelf Adventure: All month at Lawson McGhee Library and Downtown Knoxville

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.