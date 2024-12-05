Even amidst the record cold temperatures, Knoxvillians are still finding ways to gather and bring community into their backyard. Some are seeking refuge in the warmth of its many theaters and concert halls, while others are braving the chill with a heavy coat and smile to illuminate this otherwise dull bout of weather.

Wherever you’re headed and whatever occasion you’re dressed for, there’s still some fun to find all throughout town this weekend. A full weekend of holiday activities offers a perfect opportunity to unwind and celebrate with family and friends. This weekend of diverse activities not only brings joy and relaxation but also strengthens bonds and creates lasting memories.

John Doyle – Laurel Theater (December 5)

An act from across the pond is making his way to one of the most underrated venues in town this week. John Doyle has been on the road since he was 16, performing in a number of storied groups and even earning a Grammy nomination along the way. Now, he’s taking his talents and classic folk sound to Rocky Top. With a soulful voice and a sound bred in rural hills, it’s doubtful that he’ll sound like he’s too far from home here.

Arts & Culture Alliance Member Show – Emporium Center (December 6-21)

The Arts & Culture Alliance will be presenting the largest collection of local artists in Knoxville and its surrounding counties. There’s a mix of impressive pieces in this year’s collection. From photography and watercolor to ceramics and sculptures, there’s plenty of two- and three-dimensional expressions to be seen and felt at this culmination of a year’s hard work.

Michela Musolino – Laurel Theater (December 6)

Continuing on their run of international artists, the Laurel Theater is bringing in Sicilian singer Michela Musolino this Friday. Playing the tambura, an Italian-style drum typically played by women, Musolino promises to bring a taste of the life and struggles that come from her home island here to East Tennessee.

WIVK Christmas Parade – Gay Street (December 6)

Come see how Downtown Knoxville rings in the holiday season with WIVK’s 51st annual Christmas Parade! Full of floats and fun, this event is a great way to experience some Christmas cheer in the heart of town.

Unsilent Night – Emporium Arts Center (December 6)

This event blurs the line between participant and performer as they peruse through Downtown and the Emporium! Composed in 1992, Phil Cline’s interactive performance lets people choose one of four tracks to tell and live their own story. Stick around afterwards for a group viewing of the above parade, or a slice of pizza at Barley’s Taproom.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – Knoxville Children’s Theater (December 6-22)

This is an affordable trip to the theatre, in a production that’s been hailed as fun and funny for all ages. In the play, a struggling church must employ some of the community’s most notorious bad kids to keep the Christmas pageant alive. Come see these young artists put on a hilarious performance to cap out the year.

Rocky Hill Christmas Parade and Festival – Rocky Hill Center Parking Lot (December 7)

Residents and those passing by Rocky Hill can come enjoy their 10th annual Christmas parade this weekend. The event will be kicked off at 3:30, with the Festival & Holiday Market openings and lots of vendors to choose from. At 6, the parade starts and the fun really gets underway!

Knoxville Opera Children’s Choir Holiday Concert – Old City Performing Arts Center (December 7)

The Old City Performing Arts Center will be hosting the Knoxville Opera Children’s Choir as they highlight your Saturday afternoon. Join the choir and their guests as they sing favorites new and old in what’s sure to be a lively end to a year’s hard work.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.