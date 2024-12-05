Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission is requesting artwork to be delivered to the Emporium on Monday, December 30, 9 a. m. – 5 p.m. to be considered for the 10th annual Gallery of Arts Tribute.

The Gallery of Arts Tribute was developed to recognize regional artists and honor the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Approximately 40-50 fine art works of all media will be selected for display in the main gallery of the Emporium from January 3-31, 2025.

The exhibition seeks to feature artwork that provides one or more of the following:

A reflection of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A response to themes such as Unity, Community, Love, Reconciliation, Social Justice and Civil Rights.

Find all details and fill out an entry form at here.