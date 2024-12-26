A total of 1,239 documents were recorded during the week ending December 20, 2024. Warranty deeds (sales) accounted for 202, while 268 were trust deeds (loans). The loans had a combined value of $114.67 million. The highest value loan was $88.86 million, funded by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. The second largest loan was $17.08 million loaned by Collier’s Mortgage LLC. The others over $1 million were as follows:

The 202 warranty deeds (property sales) had a total value of $114.67 million. Twelve properties had price tags over $1 million with six being commercial properties. Starting with the lowest of the million-dollar commercial properties, the Curtis Family LLC sold a property in West Knoxville. Jashar Properties LLC purchased the building at 10539 Lexington Drive, on the corner of Simmons Road, for $2.06 million.

One piece of commercial property was involved in two transactions last week. Ball Camp Commercial Partners sold the 7-acre undeveloped property at 5981 Schaad Road, on the corner of Schaad Road and Bakertown Road, to Calton Development LLC for $2 million. Calton Development then sold the same property to LKM Properties LP for $2.43 million.

Four adjoining parcels of property, equaling 46.75 acres, were also part of the week’s sales. Two of the lots are on Asheville Hwy (7920 & Part of 8014) and two have addresses on Strawberry Plains Pike (8003 and one without an address yet). Vaulton Family Holdings LLC sold the properties to Mesana Investments LLC for $2.5 million. To give you an idea of the location, one of the lots is next to Andrews Physical Therapy on Asheville Hwy.

Two acres on W. Fifth Avenue at Cooper Street in the downtown area were sold by a private party to Merchant Holdings LLC for $3.23 million. Assured Storage of Powell, located at 6825 Barger Pond Way just off Callahan Drive, also has a new owner. Extraspace Properties Two LLC purchased the storage facility for $5.45 million. The week’s most expensive sale involved two apartment complexes on Inskip Drive. Canyon Knox Project LLC sold the Canyon Apartments and the Knox Apartments to Tazrock Canyon Knox LLC for $23.5 million. As an example of increasing property values, these apartments were purchased for $19 million in 2019.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through Friday, December 20:

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.