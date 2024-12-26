There are still plenty of holiday celebrations and other avenues of fun to be had throughout Knoxville in the coming weeks. As the Christmas lights may come down in your home, they continue to stay up and welcome in the new year all around our beacons of community. Regardless, the weekend is full of events for those who are continuing to celebrate Christmas, observing other holidays or even those for a break from the cheer. Here are some places to peruse as you mull over what to do with those precious few days off.

Holiday Festival of Lights (December 2-31) 6-9 p.m. The Cove at Concord Park. Free admission. Info: Knox County Parks & Rec at 865-215-6600. The greenway at the Cove features a sparkling light display coordinated to music with several fire pits to enjoy.

Farragut: More than 100,000 lights can be seen at Founders Park each night until 10 p.m. through January 2, 2025, along Campbell Station Road from the I-40 commuter lot to the intersection of Campbell Station Road and Kingston Pike.

Campbell Station Skate, a new synthetic ice rink at the Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza, 101 N Campbell Station Rd. in Farragut, is open 3-9 p.m. through January 4, 2025, and is surrounded by a dazzling display of holiday lights. Link to tickets

Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice in Market Square, through Jan. 5. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets and to see operating hours and special skate day themes, visit knoxvilletn.gov.

Knoxville Kwanza Celebration – City Wide (December 26 – January 1)

The Knoxville Kwanza Collective is calling on community members to help put together and participate in a celebration of the holiday all throughout town! Reach out to the group through Facebook to see where needs are and how you can help. The event plans to have good food and fun events throughout the week.

Knoxville Ice Bears Fight Night – Civic Coliseum (December 26)

They say if you go to a fistfight, there’s a chance that a hockey game might break out. The Knoxville Ice Bears take that philosophy pretty personally, bringing back their Fight Night event with a match against the Fayetteville Marksmen ironically taking place on Boxing Day. Come join the fun and maybe get a chance to win an adult jersey during the giveaway!

North Knox Beer Runners – Central Flats and Taps (December 26)

Join in on a fun and light (or lite) run today and get acclimated to one of the best corners of town, Happy Holler. Afterwards, stick around and check out some of the areas quaint bars and breweries. Lights and reflective gear are recommended.

The Big Tiny Show – District Gallery (Thru January 4)

Come see the huge exhibition on Knoxville’s smallest works of art. This show showcases a number of different media and expressions, all centered around the big stories that make up these tiny forms of expression. The event is completely free and accessible to the general public.

Elf on the Shelf Adventure – Mast General Store or Knoxville Visitors Center (Thru January 5)

Saint Nick himself is putting on a scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville, and you and your family are personally invited to participate! Stop by Visit Knoxville or the Mast General Store to pick up a map and get to hunting for the dozens of elves scattered around local businesses. There might even be prizes for those keen eyes that can spot more than 20 elves!

Yvonne Dalschen & Debby Hall Gallery – Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church (Thru February 5)

A totally free event and open to the public, this exhibit brings together two artists and Tennessee residents whose diverse styles play off each other quite well. Yvonne Dalschen, a photographer, has had her work on display from Tennessee to Australia, highlighting the images unseen across the globe. Debby Hall, on the other hand, gives us a taste of the lighter side of life, offering a keen look at nature through watercolor while highlighting the beauty found in her surroundings. Come see these two wildly different yet complementary expressions, only displayed until Feb. 5.

Knoxville Modern Quilt Guild Mini Quilt Show – Printshop Beer (Thru December 30)

Grab a pint and get cozy over at Printshop Beer Co., where a number of quilts will be on display until the year’s end. The Knoxville Modern Quilt Guild and Melissa Everett have organized this showcase by selecting a certain color palette and theme for each of their quilters to adhere to. Come learn more and find your favorite while you sip!

Sleigh the Peppermint Trail – Downtown Knoxville (Thru January 5)

Downtown Knoxville has been peppered (pun intended) with candies leading to a slew of local businesses and restaurants serving a number of holiday treats. Join in on the fun day or night and see where that trail leads you! From minty mochas to cinnamon infused cocktails, there’s a world of possibility waiting to be had in the heart of Scruffy City.

New Year’s Eve – Sunsphere (December 31)

Come watch the ball drop with friends and family at this once-a-year event. Food trucks, cocktails and even a few free activities will be available to participants starting around 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. And of course, there will be plenty of live music. Opening the evening will be the Knox Vegas DJs followed by the Mikki Norwood Band starting around 10 p.m. The event will have ample parking, and is a totally alcohol-free and family-friendly event. Who needs Times Square, right?

