For more than three decades, Barbara Apking has been a cornerstone of Knoxville’s arts and real estate communities. Her contributions to the Knoxville Museum of Art (KMA) and its beloved Holiday Homes Tour (HHT) are nothing short of legendary.

“The 30-year success of the Guild’s Holiday Homes Tour testifies to the dedication and hard work of all the volunteers who have nurtured this beloved event, but especially to the work of Barbara Apking, who has selected outstanding tour homes through the years,” said David Butler, KMA executive director (2006-23).

Barbara’s history with the arts began at the Dulin Gallery of Art, where she served as board president from 1980-81. She was instrumental in establishing the KMA, served multiple terms on its board, and chaired it from 2001-03. A charter member of the KMA Guild, she presided over the group from 1997-99 and was awarded the James A. Clayton Award in 2006 for her exceptional support of the museum.

“Barbara knows who’s buying, building, moving and renovating, and she persuades homeowners to open their doors to hundreds of guests each year,” Butler added. “Her vision, friendship and unflagging support of the KMA have been invaluable.”

In 1991, Barbara brought her unmatched elegance and expertise to Wallace Real Estate. Known for her work in the luxury market, Barbara has built a sterling reputation as a real estate professional of the highest caliber.

“Barbara has been an integral part of our Bearden Office for over three decades,” said Wallace Real Estate CFO Jim Wallace. “Her professionalism, integrity and grace have set a standard for all of us. She’s a true class act.”

As Barbara retires at the end of the year, her legacy of excellence will undoubtedly continue to inspire both the arts and real estate communities she has so deeply enriched.

