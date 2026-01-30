The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is excited to announce expanded hours of operation, making it even easier for the community to support local animals in need. Beginning February 2nd, 2026, HSTV will now be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., adding Mondays to its regular schedule.

This expansion reflects the organization’s continued commitment to increasing access to adoption services, resources, and support for pet owners and animal lovers across East Tennessee. By opening an additional day each week, HSTV aims to better accommodate busy schedules and provide more opportunities for families to meet their future furry companions.

“We know how important flexibility is for our community,” said HSTV leadership. “Adding Mondays allows us to welcome more visitors, help more animals find loving homes, and continue offering critical services to pet owners.”

In addition to expanded shelter hours, HSTV’s PetHelp Community Clinic remains open on Fridays by appointment only. The clinic provides affordable veterinary care and essential services designed to keep pets healthy and prevent animals from entering shelters, supporting both pets and the people who love them.

HSTV serves as a key resource for animal welfare in the region, working alongside a network of partner shelters to promote humane treatment, responsible pet ownership, and lifesaving programs.

Community members are encouraged to visit during the new hours to adopt, volunteer, donate, or learn more about the organization’s impact. For additional information, including PetHelp Clinic appointments, visit our website or follow HSTV on social media.

Pet Tip: Ice, snow, and road salt can irritate paws. Wipe your pet’s feet after walks and check for cracks or redness.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Mnoday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday

