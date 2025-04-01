Almost ready for the foreign policy team

Most of us know or have heard of Hugh Nystrom – former Knox County Commission chair, current head of advancement for Webb School of Knoxville, all around nice guy.

Hugh and wife Angelia have a son, Trace, who is now in college and still enjoys his parents. Well, until possibly spring break. Here’s the story in Hugh’s words (lifted straight from social media).

Oh #%it … I may have messed up spring break!

I was grateful and surprised that Trace wanted to spend spring break with me. We were all set for Panama City Beach, joining his SAE brothers. I figured they needed a chaperone. I booked flights to skip the drive. After an abnormally long flight, we landed and everyone was speaking Spanish. No spring breakers in sight.

Yep. I had booked us to Panama City, Panama.

After some quick research on “Ask Jeeves,” we made the most of it. Dinner our first night was at Azahar, hidden behind a flower shop’s refrigerator door – fantastic seafood and view on the water! The next day we explored Casco Viejo and Panamá Viejo, the historic sites of Panama City.

Did you know Panama City first became a logistics hub when they carried gold by mule across the country during the gold rush? On Monday, we hit the bucket list – fishing on the Panama Canal, catching peacock bass, jack crevalle and snook. We ended the day in Colón on the canal. It reminded me of a Disney World for logistics.

On Tuesday, we drove eight hours to Boquete, stopping at San Carlos Beach for lunch. Boquete is like the Asheville of Central America – cool, artsy, in the mountains. After zero rest, we prepped for our midnight hike up Volcán Barú.

We reached the summit by sunrise and saw both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans at once … fantastic! The hike back down? Less magical. I was wiped. Trace rallied and went out that night.

We ended the trip with a coffee tour. The geisha coffee grown in Panama is the most expensive in the world! Long drive that afternoon to Panama City before flying home. Friendly folks, easy to get around, their currency is the American dollar, and a fun week with Trace! Absolutely would do it again!

We just hope next year Trace doesn’t suggest Greenland!

Teacher bumps into former students

You never know who you might run into; especially if you are a music teacher in Knox County Schools.

Natalee Beeler Elkins, teacher and Show Choir director at Holston Middle School, was thrilled to take her daughter, Lillee, to the Clarence Brown Theatre to see A Christmas Carol, tickets compliments of Lillee’s Tennessee Theatre education program mentor Terry D. Alford.

“It was wonderful,” says Natalee. “But the cherry on top was seeing two Holston Show Choir alums – Hogan Wayland and Samuel McRary – in the cast and crew.

“In their 8th grade season in Show Choir, Hogan was Peter Pan and Sam was Captain Hook! These two are CRAZY talented … so glad to see them still using their gifts! Also thanks to Mary Adkins, Alex Drinnen and the whole education crew at the TN Theatre for this marvelous mentorship in the arts program! Knoxville is SO very fortunate!

Halls Prayer Breakfast is Good Friday

Halls Prayer Breakfast, sponsored by the Halls Business & Professional Association, will be Good Friday, April 18, at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.

Guest speaker is Shannon Sayne, entering his 20th season as Halls High wrestling coach. Under his tutelage, Halls has had four state champions and numerous state medalists. In 2023, Halls was the AA traditional and individual state champions and in 2024 Halls was the AAA runner-up. In 2025, Halls had its first female state champion. Coach Sayne also oversees a youth program that has grown to over 150 kids ranging from kindergarten to 8th grade.

Shannon graduated from Tennessee after wrestling at Carson Newman College. He is married to Stephanie Sayne and has two children, Syler and Schuler. Individual tickets are available for $20 in advance or at the door. Contact Judy McMahan at 865-925-3948 or via email at jmcmahan@hpud.org for info or to purchase tickets.

Baxter Gardens limits hours

Privately owned Baxter Gardens, located in Fountain City, will be closed to the public beginning this year. It will, however, be open April 12 and 13 as one of the featured gardens in the Dogwood Arts Festival. Open hours will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. just on those two days.

Baxter Gardens, founded and cultivated by property owner Bill Baxter, comprises 32 acres with nine defined gardens. It is adjacent to the home of Bill and Ginger Baxter on Sam Cooper Lane. Unfortunately, Bill Baxter passed away last August.

The family said opening the gardens for the entire month of April has become unsustainable. “For the past two years, more than 30,000 people have visited in April and the Gardens have become ‘over-loved’ by enthusiasm and attention,” the statement says.

Notes & Quotes

Jennifer Holder has joined Positively Living & Choice Health Network as director of marketing and development with responsibility for fundraising, stewardship, marketing and communications. Holder is the owner of Pirate Girl PR. Previously, she served as vice president of marketing and corporate communications for First Horizon in East Tennessee. She holds a bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Tennessee.

Doug Lawyer has joined The Christman Company as manager of business development in the construction management and real estate development firm’s office in Knoxville, Tennessee. Lawyer earned a bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Tennessee. He previously served as vice president of economic development at the Knoxville Chamber for 24 years. Lawyer and his wife, Andrea, are parents to two daughters.