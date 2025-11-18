The Holy Ghost Catholic Church is hosting two community events in December. First, a Cultural Awareness Speaking Series will be held on Friday, December 5, with a 12:15 lunch and guest speaker, the Rev. Dr. Father John Arthur Orr from the Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Father Orr will focus on the importance of the architecture of the Holy Ghost Church.

Then an architectural tour of Holy Ghost Church will be held on Saturday, December 6, at 10 a.m., starting at the front door.

To sign up for the lunch and/ or tour, please call Lorna Keathley at 865-335-2570 by Dec. 1, 2025.

