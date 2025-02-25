Legendary local chef and caterer Holly Hambright was honored by friends at a retirement party organized by Realtor Kelly S. Absher on February 12, 2025, at the Corner Lounge. There was much Knoxville tradition in that room.

Hambright had operated Holly’s Corner in the space for five years, closing in 2017 to concentrate on her Bearden business, Holly’s Gourmet Market. (Please don’t confuse Holly with her sister, Peg Hambright, who founded Magpies Bakery next door to the Corner.)

Now the name “Holly” is no more at the rebranded Gourmet’s Market & Café. Check the menu here.

Lisa Hood Skinner posted pictures from the retirement event on Facebook, writing “Holly and I are South Knox gals who go wayyyy back to high school together.”

The Corner Lounge is known as a venue for local music including Con Hunley with a weekly gig back in the 1960s.

Sen. Briggs gets national AMA award

State Sen. Richard Briggs was in the nation’s capital last week to receive an award for Outstanding Government Service from the American Medical Association.

As a retired cardiothoracic surgeon who practiced for 30 years, Sen. Briggs recognizes the positive impact of insurance coverage for his patients, noted the AMA committee. “Accordingly, since 2010, he has led the effort in Tennessee to expand Medicaid coverage – an uphill battle in one of 10 states not to have expanded Medicaid.”

A surgeon and U.S. Army veteran, Briggs has been a leader in efforts to reduce firearm violence, expand insurance coverage and rein in the opioid crisis, the AMA committee added. He served 38 years on active or reserve military duty, rising to the rank of full colonel.

Briggs was elected to the state senate in 2014. He chairs the State and Local Government Committee and is a past president of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine.

MoxCar hires designer

MoxCar Marketing + Communications has hired Rachel Taylor as a designer to elevate brands through strategic design.

CEO Lauren Miller said Rachel’s designs “resonate with authenticity, capture the viewer and move the needle to make a positive impact” for MoxCar’s clients.

Taylor earned a bachelor’s in design communications from Belmont University in Nashville.

A Knoxville native, she and husband Mack live in West Knoxville.

Charlie Pratt honored with Claude C. Myers award

Fountain City Business and Professional Association presented its highest award to Charlie Pratt at the annual banquet held February 22, 2025, at Beaver Brook Country Club. The Claude C. Myers award goes to the person who has contributed the most to Fountain City. Larry Smith said Pratt was surprised by the honor, but “he worked really hard for two years to reestablish the Fountain City Christmas Parade.”

And a post from the association said, “We were very excited to surprise (Charlie Pratt) with this last night — he had no idea, but if you know Charlie, you know how much HEART he puts into everything and how much he gives back to our community on a daily basis. Charlie was also the driving force behind the return of the Fountain City Christmas Parade! We appreciate you, Charlie!”

Claude C. Myers was a longtime president of the Fountain City Bank (now First Horizon). In that role, Mr. Myers helped many businesses get started and was key to a vibrant business community in Fountain City.

Notes & Quotes

The city of Oak Ridge will host an in-person meeting for Oak Ridgers to help craft the City’s next comprehensive plan at Oak Ridge High School on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, from 6-8 p.m.