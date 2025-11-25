There are many celebrations for this Holiday season. We will do our best to keep you up to date on the opportunities to enjoy.

Fountain City Parade and Christmas in the Park & pancakes: December 6

Fountain City Parade Saturday, December 6, at 9 a.m., beginning at Gresham Middle School, proceeding to Broadway and Essary.

Fountain City Christmas in the Park, 4-7 p.m. bringing together music, crafts, Santa and more.

Fountain City Presbyterian Pancake Breakfast-Before the parade or after on Saturday, December 6, morning, 8 -10:30 a.m., a FREE pancake breakfast will be served!

Karns: December 6

Karns Community Parade Saturday, December 6, 9 a.m. beginning at Ingles Market and ending at Karns light on Oak Ridge Highway and Byington-Solway.

Hardin Valley: December 7

Hardin Valley Light of the Valley On Sunday, December 7, 5-7 p.m., with a tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. at the Valley Church Site on the corner of Hardin Valley Road & Award Winning Way. Face painting, food, music, games, and Santa of course.

Farragut celebrates: December 4, 11, 31

Celebrate the Season: On Thursday, Dec. 4:30-7 p.m., children can have photos taken with Santa and enjoy cookie decorating, crafts, and light refreshments, including popcorn and a hot chocolate bar, at the Farragut Community Center (239 Jamestowne Blvd.). No registration is required.

Gingerbread House Competition On Thursday, Dec. 11,6-8 p.m., join at the community center for a sweet competition! Build a gingerbread house with your team and compete in our “People’s Choice” voting on social media. All supplies are provided. The competition is open to all ages, and the cost is $10 per team (up to 4 participants). Additional team members are $5. Register at www.townoffarragut.org/register by Dec. 9.

New Year’s at Noon Enjoy a family-friendly celebration of New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, December 31, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farragut Community Center. The fun includes crafts, child-friendly bubbly drinks, snacks, and a giant balloon drop! No registration is required for this free event.

Powell: December 6

Powell Christmas Parade On Saturday, December 6, 5 p.m. beginning at Powell Middle School, ending at Powell High School.

Halls: December 13

Halls Parade On Saturday, December 13, 6 p.m. beginning at Halls High School.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Service is Sunday, December 7, 2-3 p.m. at Pellissippi State Community College Clayton Performing Arts Center, 10915 Hardin Valley Road, 37932. This event is free to all patriotic Americans.

