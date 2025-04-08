Join the ribbon cutting for the Tuggle Transport campaign on Friday, April 25, 2-4 p.m. at Intergenerational Playspace at Beverly Park, 5321 Beverly Park Circle, 37918. Hillcrest shares the excitement about the Tuggle Transport in memory of Brian Tuggle, the late director of Hillcrest at Home.

Then join the fun at the fifth annual Knox Rox Benefit on Saturday, April 26, 5-8 p.m. at 865 Axe Throwing, 5821 Babelay Road, 37924.

The 5th Annual Knox Rox Benefit Concert is an outdoor concert to support the Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation and Knox PAWS (Placing Animals With Seniors). There will be a live musical performance by Lavonda & the 865 Bandits.

The event will also include food trucks, Buff City Soap, Sun Tan City, axe throwing and so much more. This is FUN for the entire family, including our furry friends.

Secure your tickets now!