Last week, Hillcrest Healthcare celebrated three behind-the-scenes leaders at its locations.

Each location has a dining service director to manage the meals that bring comfort, consistency, and care to their residents every day.

Tracy Key is the dining service director at Beverly Park Place.

Emmy Bar is the dining service director at Island Home.

Tom Hopkins is the dining service director at West Hills.

Hillcrest thanks these leaders for the pride, heart, and dedication they bring to their work—and for helping make Hillcrest feel like home for so many.

Lavonda Cantrell is the Director of Marketing & Communities for Hillcrest Healthcare and the Vice President of The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. She can be reached at lcantrell@hillcresthc.com.

