Sevier County boys’ and girls’ basketball played last week before their football team went for the state championship, both winning their early week games decisively.
On December 3: Sevier Co. High School Boys outlasted Heritage High School 65-57.
December 5: Sevier Co. High School Girls not only beat Elizabethton 71-42 but sophomore Kaliyah Burden scored a career-high 31 points in the win.
For other high school basketball or scores from last week. (if your school has reported to TSSAA)
TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule
TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule
Boys’ and girls’ high school wrestling:
TSSAA link: Boy’s wrestling
TSSAA link: Girls’ wrestling
Picture credit Danny Parker 5StarPreps and to read more on area high school sports or to see photo galleries, videos, stat leaders, etc. … visit 5StarPreps.com — and use promo code New2024 for 30% off your first year or month subscription.