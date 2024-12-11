Sevier County boys’ and girls’ basketball played last week before their football team went for the state championship, both winning their early week games decisively.

On December 3: Sevier Co. High School Boys outlasted Heritage High School 65-57.

December 5: Sevier Co. High School Girls not only beat Elizabethton 71-42 but sophomore Kaliyah Burden scored a career-high 31 points in the win.

