Is your child in a STEM program? Think it’s just busy work? Read about Time Magazine’s first ever Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao, who was named so in December 2020 and credits working with science and technology from an early age to find solutions.

Gitanjali was chosen from more than 5,000 nominees due to her work using technology to tackle multiple issues she felt drawn to address: contaminated drinking water, opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

She has defined her mission over time to inspire other young people to focus on a problem that inspires them and then work to solve it.

In 2023, MIT first-year student Gitanjali Rao was honored at the first Girls Leading Change celebration held at the White House. Gitanjali was nominated by the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office for her work promoting science and innovation among youth, locally and globally, and inspiring them with several inventions.

Read more about this youth’s achievements: here.

Innocence to Influence features youths that have made an impact on society by using initiative, ingenuity and determination. Our kids could be the next generation of influence.