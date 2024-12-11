The Knox County Commission has established an annual “Junior Commission” civics education and youth leadership program where Knox County high school junior and senior students can become more engaged and informed citizens. Junior commissioners walk alongside their Knox County Commissioners and participate in dynamic programming over a three-month period. The program is open to Knox County residents enrolled in a full-time public, private or accredited home school.

Students who want to be considered for the Junior Commission Class of 2025, must submit their application by 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

After reviewing the applications, each Knox County commissioner will choose one student to be named their member of the Junior Commission Class of 2025.

Read more about the Junior Commission program: here.

Find the Junior Commission application: here.

