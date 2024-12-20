Hickory Construction Inc. has promoted three team members to key leadership positions.

Dawn Pace has been named director of project coordination. She joined Hickory Construction in 2017 as an administrative assistant and has worked to gain knowledge and skills that continue to progress her career at the company. Prior to her most recent promotion, she was preconstruction manager.

“Dawn’s journey is a testament to her relentless drive and exceptional leadership,” said Ben Pinnell, president of Hickory Construction. ”In her new role, she will be leading Hickory’s project coordinators, who ensure all phases of each project transition seamlessly, while continuing to help guide clients through the building process.”

Steve Sanderson has been promoted to director of field operations. Sanderson, who joined Hickory Construction in 2006, previously was a senior project manager.

“Steve has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, problem-solving ability and a commitment to quality,” Pinnell said. “In his new role, he will oversee all field operations, ensuring that our projects continue to reach the highest standards of excellence.”

Tim Patten has been named chief scheduler and project manager. He joined Hickory Construction in 2020 and was most recently a project manager.

“Tim’s deep understanding of our projects and tireless work ethic have made him an invaluable asset,” said Pinnell. “As chief scheduler and project manager, he will continue to drive efficiency and keep things running smoothly while leading vital projects for Hickory.”

Hickory Construction Inc., headquartered in Alcoa, Tennessee, was founded in 1977 by Ben Pinnell’s father, Burke Pinnell, who remains active as board chair. The company does both residential and commercial construction.