April Crawford is living her dream – to bag groceries at Food City. And her hard work was recognized recently as she was named Food City’s Associate of the Year 2024.

No one deserves it more.

April is one of many clients of Stand Up Inc., a job-coaching service in the state of Virginia, sanctioned by the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS).

April’s journey with Stand Up Inc. started years ago when she became her job coach’s first customer. From day one, she knew exactly what she wanted: to bag groceries at Food City.

When Covid hit and she had to step away from her job, April didn’t let it stop her. The moment she was cleared to go back, she said, “I want to go back to Food City.” And she did. She’s been there ever since, showing up with the same love for her work every single day, said Stand Up supervisor Paige Rowe.

April has been Associate of the Month a few times, but this year, she took the top honor, and for good reason, Rowe added.

A few years ago, April beat breast cancer, showing her incredible strength. Now, she’s facing another tough battle with lung cancer and has been given just a few weeks to live. But even now, her focus hasn’t shifted. Just weeks ago, after being released from the hospital and meeting with her hospice nurse, her only concern was getting to work the next day.

When people ask how she’s doing, April always says, “Fine, dandy and peachy keen.” That hasn’t changed.

April’s positivity and love for her job have touched so many lives. Her story is a reminder of how much joy and purpose work can bring. As we celebrate April, we know she’s left a mark on all of us that we’ll never forget.

Information provided by Stand Up Inc., based in Forest, Virginia. Paige Rowe supervises the Southwest part of Virginia.

