The University of Tennessee System has promoted Erin Crisp to assistant vice president for learner success and workforce pathways. In this newly established role, Crisp will lead collaborative efforts to expand accessible, workforce-aligned education pathways, advance student success initiatives and further the work of the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center. Crisp started the new position on Oct. 1.

“What excites me most about this role is ensuring that all learning counts,” said Crisp. “Whether it’s on-the-job learning, college coursework or employer-driven training, everyone benefits when we translate learning into credentials that open doors to high-demand occupations.”

With 36.8 million U.S. adults holding some college credit but no credential — more than 900,000 of them in Tennessee — and two in five employers expressing concerns about student readiness for careers, her leadership will be instrumental in bridging the gap between the University’s degree pathways and Tennessee’s workforce needs.

“To make this the greatest decade in UT history, we must focus on programs that meet Tennessee’s workforce needs and support learners wherever they are,” said UT System President Randy Boyd. “Dr. Crisp’s leadership and dedication to helping learners succeed will open doors for more Tennesseans to achieve their educational and career goals while fueling economic growth and workforce development across the state.”

