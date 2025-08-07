HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Congress: The House of Representatives is currently on a recess. According to the House Press Gallery, the House adjourned and their next meeting is scheduled for August 5, 2025. The Senate is also in recess, according to Federal News Network.

Blackburn announces bid for governor: Senator Marsha Blackburn announced her candidacy to be Tennessee’s next governor. See coverage at WBIR.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to all any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Two farmers markets on Thursdays: Every Thursday until September 25, 3- 6 p.m. at New Harvest Park in east Knox County. See more information Nourish Knoxville Harvest Park Pavilion Farmers Market in Hardin Vallet until October 30, 4-7 p.m. at 2620 Willow Point Way, 37931. See more information Pavilion Farmers Market.

Early voting for city of Knoxville primary election Aug. 6 – Aug. 21. Eligible city voters who live in these districts can vote for Knoxville City Council candidates: 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Polls are generally open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find an example of the sample ballot here. For more information, go to the election website https://knoxcounty.org/election/.

Weather: Mid 80’s with slight chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, today we have a slight chance of shower with a high near 87 and a low in the sixties. Friday is a repeat forecast.

Gay Street Bridge to open in by New Years Eve The City of Knoxville has announced that the Gay Street Bridge repairs are on schedule and are set to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. See story at WBIR.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Department.

