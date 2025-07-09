HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: Baby kidnapped 48 years ago comes forward/ Israeli War ceasefire update. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

Recent national events: American Academy of Pediatrics sues RFK/ Senate leaders meet Netanyahu. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress Congress is back at work with 24 meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

UT Named a Top 50 Best Value College for 2025. For the first time, the Princeton Review has recognized the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, on its annual list of the nation’s Top 50 Best Value Colleges (Public Schools). UT is the only Tennessee school to make the 2025 list. See full article here.

Local headlines

Weather: According to the National Weather Service, today showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 but good chance with high still hot at 93. Low tonight 72 with 60% chance of rain. Thursday will be a little cooler at a crisp 88 but an 80% chance of rain, again in the afternoon.

I-275 closed this weekend: Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 11, I-275 will be closed in each direction as crews work to replace the bridge over Elm Street and Bernard Avenue. Motorists can bypass the work zone by using I-40 and I-640. This closure will be in place until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 14. Motorists should be aware that I-275 will also be closed beginning on Friday night, July 18, through Monday morning, July 21. A third weekend closure of I-275 will be necessary in the fall.

Public statue unveiling is today: Knox County Parks & Recreation, the Knoxville – Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) and Knox County Public Library are proud to announce the return of a cherished statue to Tank Strickland Park in East Knoxville. A public statue unveiling ceremony will be held on Wednesday, July 9, at 3 p.m. at Tank Strickland Park, located next to the Burlington Branch Library on Asheville Highway.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

