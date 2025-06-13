HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Google recent world happenings: Iran-Israeli looming conflict/ Ukraine-Russia update/ and India plane crash kills 241 with one survivor.

National headlines:

National Movie Night and National Weed Your Garden Day: Don’t be bummed by it being Friday 13! Celebrate two National days in one! Weed the garden (yard) during the day and go to a movie tonight. Here are some playing right now: Lilo Stitch, Ballerina, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Karate Kid: Legends, The Phoenician Scheme, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Bring Her Back.

Google recent national events: Harvard researcher with frog embryos/ House approves DOGE cuts/ 530K migrants sent home/ Billy Long as new IRS commissioner and updated hurricane forecasts are grim.

State headlines:

UT Extension offers a variety of educational programs. Many of these programs meet requirements for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Tennessee Agriculture Enhancement Program. Learn more about each program here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Guess what? Rain is in the forecast! According to the National Weather Service, we have more showers and thunderstorms likely, with a high near 85 and a low around 70. Saturday is some of the same, rainy and hot with continued rain and a low around 70. Sunday continues with 90% chance of showers through the day and night going into a rainy Monday.

Market Square Farmers Market tomorrow: Every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the farmers market is held on Market Square.

South Knoxville Art Walk – Printshop Beer Co. Today at 5 p.m., the folks of South Knoxville will gather to sip and stroll in celebration of a vibrant and historic creative community. Peruse through the Old Sevier District and see a diverse range of creatives showcasing in a number of different media. Visual, audial and even some taste bud satisfiers can be found with food and drink specials!

Movies in the Park – Carter Park: Today at 7 p.m., join the Sunset Cinema series the county is hosting by getting in a movie at this totally free screening of Inside Out 2. There will be activities prior to the showing and concessions available for purchase at the park.

Hard Knox Roller Derby – World’s Fair Exhibition Hall Tomorrow, Saturday, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m., Roller Derby season is officially upon us, and Hard Knox is opening theirs with a bang and two teams in their four-hour bout. The first of six matches over the summer, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch this crew boasting their skills on wheels.

