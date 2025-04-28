Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines

United Nations’ World Food Program runs out of food in Gaza and Sudan, six weeks after Israel imposed a blockade that cut off all supplies to Palestinians living in Gaza, the UN has delivered its final food stocks to Gaza’s kitchens which will deplete within a few days. Sudanese families are said to be eating charcoal and leaves to survive as food supplies are depleted.

Archaeologists find 5000-year-old woman in Peru The mummy, a noblewoman, was found in Aspero and was carefully preserved wrapped in a shroud made of several layers of fabric and macaw feathers revealing skin, part of the nails and hair.

National headlines

George Santos sentenced to 7 years George Santos, 36, former Republican representative from New York, received an 87-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, acknowledging his lying to Congress, fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits and defrauding campaign donors.

Foreign student visas restored Thousands of foreign students who had visas terminated are now feeling relief as the Trump administration has restored the visa registrations. The terminations caused concern and even panic for thousands of students who feared the possibility they had lost their legal immigration status and could be quickly deported.

Keep up with Congress Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch\

State headlines

Student report cards to require reading level Senate Bill 1423, sponsored by Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) requiring students’ report cards in Tennessee include their current reading grade level has passed and is heading to Gov. Bill Lee for his signature. If signed, the act will take effect in the 2025-2026 academic year.

Local headlines

Weather: Sunny skies and warm temps According to the National Weather Service, rain is gone with only a 20 percent chance of showers and mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Nighttime low of 59 will lead to a partly sunny Tuesday and a high near 84.

Volunteer Forester Program Wednesday, April 30, 6 p.m. at UT Gardens. Free. This four-week certificate program offers a unique opportunity to learn about trees from industry professionals. Details and registration here.

Walk with the Commissioner Series Thursday, May 1, 4 p.m. at New Harvest Park. Free. Residents in Knox County are invited to stroll the natural trails/greenways in our park system with at-large Commissioner Kim Frazier. Details online.

