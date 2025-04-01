Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Today is April Fools’ Day

It’s April Fools’ Day, a day dedicated to laughter and lighthearted pranks which originated in Europe. The tradition has evolved over the centuries, with people playing practical jokes on friends, family and colleagues. Enjoy a good laugh and embrace the playful spirit of the day.

Russia may receive more tariffs

President Trump said President Putin’s lack of cooperation in ending the war with Ukraine could result in secondary tariffs on Russia. The new tariff plan is to be unveiled in a Rose Garden press conference tomorrow.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress

22 meetings scheduled for Congress today: here.

President Trump joking about third term?

Sources close to the president said he is kidding with the media who keep asking about him seeking a third term which is barred by the constitution’s twenty-second amendment.

State headlines:

UTK researchers receive AAAS lifetime appointments

Four researchers at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have been elected 2024 Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science: Professor Albrecht von Arnim, Alison Buchan, Research Professor Susan Kalisz and Professor David G. White. AAAS Fellows are elected to a lifetime appointment annually by their peers on the AAAS Council in recognition of their extraordinary achievements.

Six battlefields receive preservation grants

Battlefields saved by The Tennessee Wars Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission division responsible for preserving the state’s significant military history have been announced as the Civil War Sites Preservation Fund (CWSPF) grant recipients for Fiscal Year 2025. The six recipients will result in saving approximately 81.4 acres of battlefield lands.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, warm, no rain until Wednesday night

According to the National Weather Service, with the rain gone, today will be mostly sunny and mild, with a high near 68 and tonight’s low around 51. We will heat up tomorrow with sunny skies and a high near 81.

Second Harvest food canceled by U.S. Dept. of Agriculture

On March 24, 2025, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, which serves 18 counties, had 21 semi-truck loads containing $722,000 worth of USDA commodities food canceled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For East Tennessee, the impact is immediate. Replacing 377,000 pounds of nutritious food amidst a federal pause is no easy task. YOU can help replace the equivalent of this food by donating here.

April is Move More Month

Move More Toolkit offers resources to inspire company and community-led activities

