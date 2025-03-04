Join us daily as we navigate through the HEADLINES that are defining our times.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China set to begin

Extra tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China are set to begin tomorrow, potentially paused by President Trump. In response to possibility of tariffs, both Canada and Mexico have tried to show that they are increasing border security by sending more troops and turning over wanted criminal elements.

Japan has largest wildfire in decades

In the small coastal city of Ofunato, Japan, the largest wildfire in more than 30 years has resulted in the death of at least one and evacuation of thousands.

National headlines:

Firefly’s Blue Ghost lands on moon

On Sunday, March 2, Firefly Aerospace became the first private company to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon.

Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander began its path to the moon on January 15 touching down in Mare Crisium at 2:34 a.m. on March 2. The craft landed within 100 meters of its target and has sent a few photos of the craft and the landing.

Christianity decline may be reversing

After many years of steady decline, the share of Americans who identify as Christians shows signs of leveling off – at least temporarily – at slightly above six-in-ten, according to a massive new Pew Research Center survey of 36,908 U.S. adults. Read about their findings at Pew Research Survey.

English becomes U.S. official language

President Trump signed an order designating English as our nation’s official language. The U.S. was one of five countries without an official language including the United Kingdom, Australia, Costa Rica and Eritrea. 30 states had already named English their official language but we had no federal official language. The order allows current policies to continue but new support for non-English speakers will not be policy.

President Trump to address joint session of Congress tonight

The congressional address will air at 9 p.m. on all major network channels with The Hill and Associated Press streaming live. The Democratic response will follow, given by Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin.

State headlines:

Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program, coinciding with March’s Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month. TDOT’s litter prevention partners, including Keep Tennessee Beautiful affiliates, host cleanup events statewide. Residents may also coordinate their own community cleanups, with many local affiliates providing safety tips and supplies. Take the Nobody Trashes Tennessee quiz.

Local headlines:

Banfield Foundation awards $27,500 to YWAC

Young-Williams Animal Center has received $27,500 from national nonprofit Banfield Foundation in support of the shelter’s lifesaving work for pets in the Knoxville area. The grant will fund free spay/neuter procedures for 500 pets in the East Tennessee area this year.

UTK adopts big changes

According to the UTK website, the board approved new flexible degree opportunities for students, parking garage structures with remodeled G10 garage plus an additional 4,000 car garage, and a master lease for the Cherokee Mills property on Sutherland Ave.

Each of the three programs are online and asynchronous to fit students’ schedules and locations: Bachelor of Science in communication, Master of Science degree in retail, hospitality and tourism management, and Master of Science degree in sustainability. UTK website has more detailed information.

Knox County Commission to fill vacancy on Community Health Council

Knox County Commission is receiving resumes from candidates seeking appointment to one vacancy on the Community Health Council with the term expiring on March 31, 2028. Resumes may be submitted by mail, fax, email or hand-delivered no later than March 19, 2025, 4 p.m.

Address: Office of the Knox County Commission, Suite 603, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville TN 37902

Fax: 865-215- 2038

Email: commission@knoxcounty.org

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.