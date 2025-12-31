Pellissippi State Fall 2025 graduates added quite a bit of creativity to their graduation caps.

The graduation cap, often called a mortarboard, has a rich history tied to academic traditions, tracing back to 15th-century Europe, when a similar headgear was worn by clerics and scholars, symbolizing intellectual achievement.

Commonly worn during graduation ceremonies to signify the transition from student to graduate, the mortarboard’s flat, square shape is said to resemble the tool used by masons, reflecting the idea of building knowledge. The tassel, which hangs from the center, represents the wearer’s field of study or degree, although in some cultures, the color of the tassel or cap signifies different fields of study or levels of achievement.

The cap may not only serve as a historical emblem of learning and accomplishment, but also a sincere fashion statement.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.