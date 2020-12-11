Hams and groceries for Second Harvest

Food City and Dietz & Watson teamed up to host a Hometown Heroes holiday promotion in November and December. We gathered at Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee in Maryville on Wednesday to present a truck-load donation.

The companies donated hams and groceries to Second Harvest for every pound of Dietz & Watson quality deli meats and cheeses sold at corresponding Food City locations during the promotion.

Food City and Dietz & Watson also partnered with local radio station B97.5 WJXB-FM. Throughout the promotion, listeners were asked to nominate local essential workers to be recognized for their extraordinary efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. One winner was selected each week to receive a $200 Food City Gift Card, Dietz & Watson Chef Carved Dinner Ham, turkey and other promotional prizes.

Food City is recognizing 10 of their Supermarket Heroes for their extraordinary efforts in serving their customers and community during the pandemic. The winners will receive a Food City Gift Card and prize pack.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.