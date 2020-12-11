Black wins tourism award

Joe Black, director of market research at Visit Knoxville, has received the DK Shifflet Award for Research Excellence by the Travel and Tourism Research Association. With 20 years of experience in travel research, Black joined the Visit Knoxville team in 2017. Previously he was the research director for the West Virginia Tourism Office. Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville, said Black’s research has helped “develop an efficient marketing program and provide data to support a wide variety of initiatives.”

Dr. Shana Sparks at Knoxville Chiropractic Solutions in Powell has partnered with CareCuts of Knoxville to collect new items to help the homeless. Drop gifts by the office at 7217 Clinton Hwy. through Thursday, Dec. 17. Needed are: underwear, sizes small to large; men’s work boots, all sizes; jeans, men’s 28-36 and women’s 0-10, deodorant, socks, any hygiene products, Gatorade/Powerade.

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.

Guide to Knoxville Christmas here.

Karns Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 12. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. at Ingles on Oak Ridge Highway. Parade steps off at 10 a.m. and will end at the Karns red light near Walgreens. Nothing can be handed out, including candy. Oak Ridge Highway will be closed for approximately one hour. Info: here or Cassie Kiestler, 865-382-8846.

Powell Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 19, stepping off at 5 p.m. from Powell Middle School, marching to Brickyard Road. Register at Powell Lions Club’s Facebook Page.

Canceled parades: Gibbs Ruritan, Halls, Rocky Hill