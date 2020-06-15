Ground beef recall

On Sunday (6/14) Thomas Farms issued a Class 1 recall on their Thomas Farms grass-fed 80% lean/20% fat 10 count ground beef patties for possible E. Coli contamination. Food City supermarkets received and sold a limited supply of the specified product, according to a press release from corporate headquarters.

“At Food City, customer safety and service are our No. 1 priority and recalls of any nature receive immediate attention. Although the product has been removed from sale within our stores, we want to notify our customers, in the event that they may have purchased some of the specified product prior to the issuance of the recall notification,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

The recall affects 80% lean/20% fat 10 count Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, UPC #6-47086-00245, with a use or freeze by date of 6/25/20, LOT CODE P53937-45 and Establishment number EST. 46841 (inside the USDA mark of inspection).

All of the specified product has been removed from Food City stores and properly disposed of. Customers who have the affected product may return it to any Food City location for a full refund. While this is the only Thomas Farms product currently named in the Class 1 recall, Food City will gladly issue a full refund on any Thomas Farms products that may be of concern to consumers. Updated info at foodcity.com.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.