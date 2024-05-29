Gresham Middle School performs ‘Willy Wonka Kids’

Gresham Middle School’s seventh grade performed Willy Wonka Kids on May 13 for their end-of-year send-off to the families and community.

Teagan Nutter played both grandmother and Oompa Loompa. She said of the experience, “Working with [fine arts teacher Michele] Reeves, and all of the friendships that were made was the highlight of getting to do Willy Wonka Kids. We had so much fun doing complete run-throughs, and the show was amazing, but nerve-racking.”

