Gresham Middle School performs ‘Willy Wonka Kids’

Gresham Middle performs "Willy Wonka Kids" (photo by Michelle Reeves)

Gresham Middle School’s seventh grade performed Willy Wonka Kids on May 13 for their end-of-year send-off to the families and community.

Teagan Nutter as Oompa Loompa

Teagan Nutter played both grandmother and Oompa Loompa. She said of the experience, “Working with [fine arts teacher Michele] Reeves, and all of the friendships that were made was the highlight of getting to do Willy Wonka Kids. We had so much fun doing complete run-throughs, and the show was amazing, but nerve-racking.”

