KAUL seeks applicants for TN Youth Employment Program

The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) is seeking businesses and job applicants for the Tennessee Youth Employment Program, which pairs young people with career opportunities and paid work experiences from June 3 through August 2.

KAUL is accepting 30 participants between the ages of 16 and 24 for the eight-week program who will work for $16 per hour and can earn $2,400-$3,200 through the summer.

“This program will provide opportunities to youth in our community while also helping local businesses fill employment positions,” said Carly Hammonds, director of education and youth services for KAUL. “This initiative’s purpose and impact align with our organization’s core principles and goals.”

Contact Hammonds at email for additional information.

Information for youth job applicants:

The young participants get a chance to prepare and explore strategies for achieving success, while local businesses can add to the workforce and support the community.

Applicants with low-income backgrounds and previous engagement with the Department of Children’s Services as a foster child will be given preference. Eligible 865 Academy students in Knox County can earn up to 135 hours toward their work-based learning requirement.

Job applicants must register at here and here.

Information for businesses as employers:

Participating employers must hold workers compensation insurance, hire participants directly and submit a W-9. The employers are entitled to reimbursement for compensation paid to their enrolled employees.

Businesses should register at here.

Knoxville Area Urban League

Since 1968, the Knoxville Area Urban League has assisted disadvantaged people attain social and economic stability and self-sufficiency through direct services and advocacy. The League works to provide a skilled and diverse workforce; to increase homeownership; to support economic and small business development, and to enhance education efforts for our youth. For more information, call 865-524-5511 or visit here.

