While the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians is sponsoring a Girl Scout Cookies Drive Thru across the area, two dates at one location will be open in Knox County.

Friday, May 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians Knoxville Leadership Center, 1567 Downtown West Blvd, 37919.

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians Knoxville Leadership Center, 1567 Downtown West Blvd, 37919.

Don’t miss the last chance for your favorite Girl Scout Cookies.

