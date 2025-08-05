The Kraken’s Cup Tearoom hosted a Build Your Own Tea-rrarium event on Wednesday, July 23, at the tea room on N. Broadway. The artist Kiana from Plush Moon Terrarium Company led the program but also fostered an interactive environment with such vibrant enthusiasm that a simple presentation transformed into an engaging and memorable experience for all.

Creating a teacup succulent garden is a delightful and therapeutic experience that really sparks the creativity. As Kiana brought out the materials, she made us realize each teacup was offering a unique canvas for our miniature masterpiece.

Arranging the little plants feels like orchestrating a tiny oasis, where each decision brings a sense of satisfaction whether you fit them in the soil or inside a nature-made crevice inside the dried cactus. Adding decorative stones transformed the garden into a personal statement, reflecting our own style and personality.

Kiana is an enthusiastic and personable presenter captivating the audience with an infectious energy that encourages participation and connection. She possesses a natural charisma, effortlessly building rapport with the audience through humor, relatable anecdotes and genuine interest in her craft and the participants’ reactions.

Each glance at your teacup garden serves as a reminder of the joy found in small, creative endeavors, making it not just a project, but a delightful journey into the world of succulents.

We also enjoyed a variety of teas and delicious cookies from the tea room.

