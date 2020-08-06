Free Flu Saturday is a ‘Go’ for Sept. 19

Yes! It’s going to happen. If you’ve wondered about flu shots this year, wonder no more: 2020’s Free Flu Shot Saturday, the 28th version, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19. The co-founder and director of this community-wide project, Dr. Charlie Barnett, says as things stand now four high schools will be hosts – Farragut, West, Austin-East and Halls.

In years past this event has been held at six schools. But COVID-19 has caused changes. The injections will be administered in the school’s parking lots since no one will be allowed inside the schools. Barnett says more schools may be added.

Officially, the drive-by shots will begin at 8 a.m. and will go through noon or until the serum for 3,500 shots is exhausted.

Again this year, the Rotary Club of Farragut and the other five Rotary clubs will be assisting with traffic, registration and volunteers. Rotarians from Farragut will be joined by members of the Rotary Club of Knoxville, Bearden Rotary, Volunteer Rotary, Breakfast Rotary and North Knoxville Rotary.

Barnett says there will be multiple tents at each site for cars to drive through so shots can be given come rain or shine.

Again this year, volunteer nurses and students from the University of Tennessee College of Nursing will be giving the injections along with volunteer nurses.

Those getting the shots are being asked to donate to the News Sentinel’s Empty Stocking Fund, which provides food and toys for kids to needy families during the holidays. Each family receives a food basket filled with about 40 items, including a turkey, fresh produce, canned goods and much more. Barnett hopes to accept donations electronically this year.

With COVID-19 going strong, Barnett said getting a flu shot is really important this year. “The flu and Covid mimic each other so getting the flu shot will obviously be important to first stop the flu and the shot may help some in avoiding the Covid virus.”

To explore membership in the Rotary Club of Farragut, email tking535@gmail.com or call 865-659-3562.