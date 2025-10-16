Sunday’s weather calls for rain, but that will not stop the congregation of Fountain City Presbyterian from gathering with a mix of excitement and curiosity as they welcome Susan Balfour when she steps into the pulpit for her first Sunday as their new pastor.

Reverend Susan grew up in Florida and is a cradle Presbyterian. As a child, she saved her church’s worship bulletins and played church with her dolls. At 12, she served on her first church committee, the worship committee. Her family’s focus on church life helped center her and foster her faith. She also overheard her mother tell her friends that she expected Susan to become a pastor. “I felt like, of course, I would be a pastor. And I knew God was leading me there.”

She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Working various jobs, including serving as a church secretary and a legal assistant at a law firm, she studied at Union Presbyterian Seminary. She earned her Master of Divinity in 2008 and has served three churches since her ordination in 2011. She is currently completing a Doctor of Ministry degree at Columbia Theological Seminary.

In speaking with Reverend Susan, one understands her dedication to ministry, as expressed by one of her references: “She keeps at her core that everyone is a child of God. Everyone is beloved, and she approaches every interaction and situation with that as a core.”

The pastor search committee found Reverend Balfour to be a strong match for the heart of their church’s congregation. She values the protocols and traditions of the PCUSA, including inclusiveness, social engagement, social justice, spirituality, and academics.

She shares, “Worship on Sunday is the best day of the week. It is important to have a safe space to ask questions. The Bible should not be used as a hammer. I see a loving God. It is profoundly and deeply relevant. If you can envision what that work looks like, maybe we can get a little closer to it. I know God is a gracious God.”

Reverend Balfour has experienced some meaningful milestones shaping her path as a shepherd—three she shares readily: marriage, her mother’s death, and moving to Knoxville.

Married to Gregory Thigpen since 2017, they have a beloved rescue dog, Jesse, and cherish their adventurous life. Gregory has 30 years of experience as a chef and in catering. He reflects, “My life really started when I met and married Susan.”

The death of her mother on Easter Sunday in 2022 taught her much about grieving and navigating that journey. She recounts a meaningful experience with a parishioner early in her pastoral career. The parishioner’s mother had been in a coma for some time when the nursing staff called the family for her last hours. Reverend Susan joined the parishioner and her sister as they sat on the floor in their mother’s room. They shared stories, talked to the dying mother, laughed, and cried together. From that, she learned, “Death is not such a terrible scary thing in that moment. Laughter is a good way to grieve, as much a part of the process as tears, for your own well-being and also in honor of the person who has passed.” Reverend Susan carried this lesson with her through her own grief.

Finally, the move to Knoxville marks a significant milestone, signaling the start of a new life filled with adventure, excitement, and new families to serve.

So, what are the biggest challenges facing a pastor, especially a new one? Being a female pastor means sexism remains an ongoing challenge. Another challenge for all pastors is communication. “People either don’t want to bother the pastor or assume the pastor is already aware of their situation.” She has learned that managing expectations and setting boundaries are two key lessons for overcoming these challenges.

Reverend Susan’s favorite Bible verse is part of Jonah 4:2: “I knew that thou art a gracious God and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love.”

Fountain City Presbyterian is excited to experience her ministry and invites the community to join the service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 500 Hotel Road, 37918.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our free newsletter.