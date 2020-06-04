Fountain City food drive is Saturday

Fountain City Presbyterian Church will be holding a food drive from 9 until noon Saturday, June 6, in the parking lot across from the church at 500 Hotel Road. Food is for the Fountain City Ministry Center.

Fountain City BPA will not meet in June. The meeting was scheduled for June 10 at Central Baptist Church.

How to open: Knox County Schools is developing three plans for reopening this fall based on input from various advisory groups: normal, hybrid or remote. See how these would work here.

Pools: Knoxville’s two outdoor pools – Ed Cothren Pool, 1737 Reynolds St., and Inskip Pool, 4204 Bruhin Road – will open for the summer starting Saturday, June 6. Read the protocols here.

City-sponsored camps: Will open June 15 with limited space. Details here.

Donation: Consolidated Nuclear Security has donated $100,000 to the East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund, which awards grants weekly to nonprofits working to meet critical needs. Details here.

Libraries: Eight of 19 are open: Lawson McGhee, Burlington, Carter, Cedar Bluff, Farragut, Fountain City, Powell and Howard Pinkston. Info here.