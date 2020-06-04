Demolition set for Hunt Road bridge

Motorists traveling in Blount County should be aware of an upcoming road closure that will have an effect on traffic in Alcoa over the next six months, says Mark Nagi of TDOT.

On Saturday, June 13, Hunt Road will be closed at the Alcoa Highway overpass. The existing Hunt Road bridge will be demolished and replaced by a new Hunt Road bridge over Alcoa Highway. This roadway is expected to re-open to traffic in December 2020. Signage is in place alerting motorists of the upcoming closure.

The existing bridge will be demolished during nighttime operations from June 14-18. Traffic will be detoured around the bridge demolition using existing interchange ramps. That detour will only be in place for the demolition activities, which will allow the contractor to safely and efficiently remove the existing structure.

For more information on this project, click here: