Food City volunteers boost community

Each year Food City recognizes outstanding volunteerism among its associates through the Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program. Special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service. One overall winner is selected from each Food City location and corporate levels.

Knox County store-level winners and their non-profit are:

Edward Large, Asheville Highway Food City, Walnut Hill Baptist Church

Dewey Hembree, Middlebrook Pike Food City, Mount Hebron Primitive Baptist Church

Raven Campbell, Bearden Food City, Goodwill

Zachary Thornton, Western Avenue Food City, Grace Kids

Rosline Waller, Clinton Plaza Food City, St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Hubert Ogle, Cumberland Estates Food City, Home Source East Tennessee

Mona Napier, Powell Food City, Powell Business & Professional Association

Rosemary Gendreau, South Grove Food City, Sevier County Missing Pets

Jessica Richey, Fountain City Food City

Anthony Wallace, Loves Creek Food City, Word of Life Ministries Food Pantry

Patience Harmon, Halls Food City, Habitat for Humanity

Kevona Starks, Morrell Road Food City, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority

Store winners next compete at the district level. Twelve district winners are recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their choice charity during a special corporate luncheon. Two divisional winners are then chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution. And finally, one overall winner is selected to receive the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their outstanding achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf.

With 132 retail outlets in four states, it’s easy to see the multiplier effect of volunteerism by Food City associates.

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.