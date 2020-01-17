Food City volunteers boost community

Each year Food City recognizes outstanding volunteerism among its associates through the Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program. Special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service. One overall winner is selected from each Food City location and corporate levels.
Knox County store-level winners and their non-profit are:
- Edward Large, Asheville Highway Food City, Walnut Hill Baptist Church
- Dewey Hembree, Middlebrook Pike Food City, Mount Hebron Primitive Baptist Church
- Raven Campbell, Bearden Food City, Goodwill
- Zachary Thornton, Western Avenue Food City, Grace Kids
- Rosline Waller, Clinton Plaza Food City, St. Jude Children’s Hospital
- Hubert Ogle, Cumberland Estates Food City, Home Source East Tennessee
- Mona Napier, Powell Food City, Powell Business & Professional Association
- Rosemary Gendreau, South Grove Food City, Sevier County Missing Pets
- Jessica Richey, Fountain City Food City
- Anthony Wallace, Loves Creek Food City, Word of Life Ministries Food Pantry
- Patience Harmon, Halls Food City, Habitat for Humanity
- Kevona Starks, Morrell Road Food City, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority
Store winners next compete at the district level. Twelve district winners are recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their choice charity during a special corporate luncheon. Two divisional winners are then chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution. And finally, one overall winner is selected to receive the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their outstanding achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf.
With 132 retail outlets in four states, it’s easy to see the multiplier effect of volunteerism by Food City associates.
This is a meat and potatoes (and cookies) Friday at Food City. Check our specials at Food City_1.17 Knox ROP
Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.