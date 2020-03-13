Food City leads tornado relief: $381,261

This was an amazing week for Food City customers and staff.

On Thursday, Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO, was in Cookeville to present a check for $381,261 to town officials to aid in repairing damage from recent tornadoes. Food City teamed with WCYB, WVLT and WTVC to host a fundraising campaign to benefit relief efforts.

The initiative included all Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia Food City locations. Customers wishing to provide assistance were given the opportunity to make a monetary donation at the checkouts.

“Our customers, associates and business partners have always stepped up in times of crisis, but when we saw the magnitude of support for this fundraising effort, our entire team was speechless,” said Smith.

“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors in Middle Tennessee have been devastated by these tornadoes. We wanted to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time.”

Food City kicked off the drive with a $10,000 contribution. The fundraising lasted only six days. All funds raised – 100 percent – went to the Cookeville-Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund.

Earlier on Thursday, Smith hosted Food City’s annual Growers Appreciation Luncheon at the Jack C. Smith Conference Center at corporate headquarters in Abingdon, Virginia. The luncheon always features fresh foods, expertly prepared by Food City chefs.

Company officials will be in Pigeon Forge next week hosting the grand opening of the new store at 3064 Teaster Lane. A reception for business leaders will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, with the flag raising ceremony at 5:15 p.m. The new store will open to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Project Help, got a boost from Food City and Home Federal Bank. Officials met at the Middlebrook Pike Food City on Monday, March 9. Food City customers donated $51,521, while Home Federal kicked in $3,000. Project Help is managed by CAC to help needy families keep the heat on during winter.

Afterwards, I hung out with Justin Allgaier at Food City Deane Hill. It’s Bristol Baby! He may have hidden some tickets around the store! Check out Bristol Motor Speedway on social media to find a hint where they are hiding!

$5 Friday: Today only, Food City stores are offering $5 deals and $5 discounts on items you use every day. Read about it at Food City_3.13 Knox ROP

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.