Hillcrest Healthcare’s West Hills and Island Home communities had special occasions last week.

Random Acts of Flowers brightened the day for West Hills residents and staff with beautiful floral arrangements. “The beautiful bouquets brought smiles, warmth and joy to everyone at West Hills,” posted on social media.

The staff at Island Home brought the party to the residents with a New Orleans Mardi Gras, making the day extra special for all.

