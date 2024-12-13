FirstBank announced two significant organizational updates for its East Region: Steve Pettit has been promoted to senior credit officer and Sam Albritton joins as the new Knoxville market president.

Based out of the Bearden office, Albritton will lead a team of local relationship managers and further FirstBank’s position as a financial and community leader in Knoxville.

“Sam’s wealth of knowledge and decades of experience serving the Knoxville community make him the ideal leader for this market,” said Brent Ball, east regional president. “I look forward to working alongside Sam and am confident he will further FirstBank’s track record of success in Knoxville.”

An industry veteran with over 35 years of banking and leadership experience, Albritton most recently served as U.S. Bank’s southeast regional private wealth management market leader, where he led all high-net-worth (HNW) teams and activities across five southeastern states. Albritton received a bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College, a master’s degree from University of Kentucky’s Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce and attended University of Delaware’s Stonier Banking School.

“FirstBank’s unwavering commitment to the Knoxville community aligns with my own values, and I’m excited to join a team that keeps its customers at the forefront,” said Albritton. “With an ever-growing presence throughout the Greater Knoxville region, I hope to continue to serve this community as a reliable partner and resource to local families and businesses.”

Albritton and his family moved to Knoxville from Birmingham two decades ago, and he and his wife have two grown children. Since relocating, Albritton has been an active member in the Knoxville community and has served as president of the Rotary Club of Knoxville and chair of the annual Heart Ball.

Today, Albritton serves as board member and treasurer of the East Tennessee Foundation, chair of the East Tennessee Historical Society and trustee for the Rotary Foundation of Knoxville. In his free time, Albritton enjoys traveling, golfing, researching his family genealogy records and managing his family’s south Alabama hunting and tree farm property.

About FirstBank

FirstBank provided information and quotes for this story.