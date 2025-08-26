The 19th Annual Pasta & Bluegrass Festival was held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville.

Sponsored by Wallace Real Estate and emceed by WVLT’s Whitney Kent, the sold-out event featured live bluegrass music by the Grassy Creek family, a pasta tasting competition, and a bakery silent auction to raise critical funds for Family Promise of Knoxville, an organization dedicated to helping families experiencing homelessness achieve stability.

The panel of judges for the pasta cook-off included Erin Reed (Office of Housing Stability executive director), John Wilkerson (Voice of Tennessee Baseball and a host for the Vol Network), Don Dare (investigative reporter, WATE), Heather Haley (assistant professor of practice, University of Tennessee, Knoxville), and Lucy Beck.

The guests and judges tasted cups of pasta provided by multiple churches. Each guest and judge voted for their favorite pasta, with the winners announced at the end of the evening.

An excited Fountain City Presbyterian Church team received both The Judges’ Choice and The People’s Choice awards for 2025.

“We have been entering for 20 years and never won,” said Tere McDonough, chair of Family Promise for Fountain City Presbyterian. The recipe was provided by church member Dawn Headrick and prepared and served by both FCPC and neighbor partner Northside Christian Church members.

The third award for Top Fundraiser 2025 was presented to First Baptist who raised the most individual church donations.

Family Promise is open to every community member’s ability to donate or volunteer. To learn more, visit the website: Family Promise Knoxville.

