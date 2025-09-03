What’s the process for filling a seat on Farragut BOMA?

The Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen will discuss at its September 11, 2025, meeting a process for vetting applicants for the board seat previously held by the late David White. That’s the word from Wendy Smith, communications manager for the town.

“The board votes on a replacement (in the event of a tie, the mayor gets a double vote),” she said.

“The last time the board filled an empty seat was in 2018 after Ron Williams was elected mayor, [following the resignation of the late Ralph McGill] leaving an empty south ward seat. That time, each applicant was given a few minutes to speak and when they finished, the board did a roll call vote for each one. The voting ended when three of them voted for the same applicant – Drew Burnette.”

The town is now accepting applications for the vacant south ward alderman seat. The appointed individual will serve until the next municipal election in August 2026. Job requirements and rules of applications are available at the town website here. Deadline: September 10, 2025, by noon (12 p.m. EST).

Town Hall East to discuss ‘The Power of Neighborhoods’

Debbie Sharp, neighborhood coordinator for the city of Knoxville, will speak to Town Hall East’s membership meeting on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church’s Rust Fellowship Hall. This is the group’s first meeting for the 2025-26 year. I suspect development of Chilhowee Park might get mentioned. Just guessing.

Fountain City Town Hall to elect new board

Fountain City residents are invited to a general membership meeting of Fountain City Town Hall on Monday, September 8, at 7 p.m. at Fountain City United Methodist Church, choir room, 212 Hotel Road.

The speaker will be Tara Davis, community relationship coordinator with the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, who will discuss how human trafficking presents itself and the services her group provides.

Those attending will confirm the 2025-26 board and officers. Nominations will be taken from the floor.

“We are seeking board members with an interest in improving our community,” according to the meeting announcement.

These people have agreed to serve and will be nominated:

Joyce Lee, chair

Rachael Crigger, vice chair

Ashley Garren, secretary

Alice McManus, secretary

Christine Cloninger

Scotty Crigger

Larry Dearing

Membership in FCTH is open to all residents in the Fountain City area. Dues are $20 per year per household. You can renew your membership online at fountaincitytownhall.org or send your payment to: Fountain City Town Hall, Inc., P.O. Box 18392, Knoxville, TN 37928.

City Council approves LIBERTY STREET SIDEWALK, BIKE LANES

A new sidewalk and bike lanes, plus drainage improvements and a traffic signal upgrade will be in place on Liberty Street by next spring, thanks to Knoxville City Council votes on September 2, 2025. Eric Vreeland, deputy communications director, provided details.

“The $1.6 million city, state and federal investment enhances Liberty Street between Sutherland Avenue and Division Street as a multi-modal route – allowing bicyclists, pedestrians, transit riders and commuters to share the road safely,” he wrote.

The new sidewalk will be built on the east side of Liberty Street, connecting Sutherland Avenue and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus, 1100 Liberty St.

Meanwhile, new bike lanes on Liberty Street between Knott Road and Division Street will connect the existing neighborhood bike route to Third Creek Greenway with existing bike lanes on Liberty toward Middlebrook Pike.

Southern Constructors Inc. is the construction contractor, and Cannon & Cannon Inc. will provide construction engineering and inspection services. Council authorized Mayor Indya Kincannon to execute agreements with the project team members.

In other matters, city council:

Postponed the city’s contract to sell the former fair midway site on Magnolia Avenue to Emerald Youth Foundation for an athletic complex similar to the Haslam-Sansom facility in Lonsdale. After robust debate over a two- or six-week delay, the council adopted a motion by Lauren Rider to “split the difference” with a four-week delay.

the city’s contract to sell the former fair midway site on Magnolia Avenue to Emerald Youth Foundation for an athletic complex similar to the Haslam-Sansom facility in Lonsdale. After robust debate over a two- or six-week delay, the council adopted a motion by Lauren Rider to “split the difference” with a four-week delay. Made beer on sidewalks permissible citywide. Currently, patios are allowed to extend out into public spaces on Gay Street and on Market Square. The change is effective immediately and businesses should apply with the city’s Plans Review and Inspections office.

Currently, patios are allowed to extend out into public spaces on Gay Street and on Market Square. The change is effective immediately and businesses should apply with the city’s Plans Review and Inspections office. Funded $177,400 for homeless services coordination. The contract is with the University of Tennessee College of Social Work to streamline coordination of the KnoxHMIS (Homeless Management Information System), shared by more than 20 service providers and the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability. The aim is more efficiency, getting help to individuals most acutely in crisis and coordinating a path toward permanent housing.

for homeless services coordination. The contract is with the University of Tennessee College of Social Work to streamline coordination of the KnoxHMIS (Homeless Management Information System), shared by more than 20 service providers and the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability. The aim is more efficiency, getting help to individuals most acutely in crisis and coordinating a path toward permanent housing. Galbraith School. Approved a preliminary plan for the reuse of Galbraith School, 4333 Galbraith School Road, in South Knoxville. At-large council member Debbie Helsley was highly supportive. The historic school was built in 1930 but has sat vacant for about 40 years. The redevelopment plan converts the old school into 36 residential units and eight townhouse units.

Note to Readers: After 1,000 words yesterday, another 800 words for “Neighbors” appeared. Attribute that to things picking up once school resumed and Monday’s holiday throwing some of us into disarray. Begging your indulgence to report on “Schools” tomorrow.